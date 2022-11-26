IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Symone

Colorado Springs Shooting Survivor Discusses Gun Violence in America

08:25

The Chesapeake, VA community is mourning following the deadly mass shooting at a local Walmart, which comes days after the mass shooting in Colorado Springs. Club Q survivor Michael Anderson joins Symone Sanders-Townsend to discuss the impact of gun violence in America.Nov. 26, 2022

