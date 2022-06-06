IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Chairwoman Kamilah Moore on the California Task Force on Reparations Report

    03:45
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. Ambassador to the UN talks about the critical role the UN plays right now.

    05:49

  • U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the war in Ukraine.

    04:46

  • Will Congress Pass Gun Reform Legislation after Uvalde and other mass shootings?

    06:02

  • Hot Takes in the Culture Corner

    06:48

  • Mixed Feelings from Texas Parents following Uvalde Tragedy.

    04:09

  • Will Greg Abbott Call for a Special Session

    05:37

  • Do Weapons of War Belong in Our Communities.

    02:26

  • Has policing in America changed since George Floyd?

    06:30

  • Mayor Carter weighs in on what’s changed since George Floyd’s killing.

    06:48

  • Misinformation amongst migrants hoping to make it to the border and beyond.

    03:50

  • Operation Fly Formula is underway, but how did we get to this point in the infant formula shortage?

    05:24

  • President Biden's Asia trip and our global economy

    08:12

  • Thoughts and reflections from the authors of a book on George Floyd as we approach the second year anniversary mark.

    08:57

  • Symone Sanders talks to Kandi Burruss about her career and success.

    05:51

  • Families waiting on baby formula relief.

    03:24

  • The most restrictive abortion law in the country.

    06:52

  • How Congressional Black Caucus chair Rep. Beatty reacts to Secretary Miguel Cardona’s statements on the Biden administration student loan debt relief plan.

    04:14

  • Symone Sanders spoke with Aisha “Pinky” Cole about her career and the importance of HBCUs.

    05:31

  • The heavy burden for many after graduating

    11:31

Symone

Chairwoman Kamilah Moore on the California Task Force on Reparations Report

03:45

Symone Sanders invites Chairwoman Kamilah Moore to discuss extensive findings of the statewide California Task Force on Reparations. The report details how slavery touched nearly every aspect of Black life in California and America, and created “innumerable harms” that still have impact today. June 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Chairwoman Kamilah Moore on the California Task Force on Reparations Report

    03:45
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. Ambassador to the UN talks about the critical role the UN plays right now.

    05:49

  • U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the war in Ukraine.

    04:46

  • Will Congress Pass Gun Reform Legislation after Uvalde and other mass shootings?

    06:02

  • Hot Takes in the Culture Corner

    06:48

  • Mixed Feelings from Texas Parents following Uvalde Tragedy.

    04:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All