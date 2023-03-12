Celebrating Herstory: A Conversation with Misty Copeland

The “Celebrating Her-story" series continues with Principal Dancer at the American Ballet Theatre Misty Copeland, who became the first Black woman in the company’s 75-year history to earn that title. She sat down with Symone D. Sanders-Townsend at the Know Your Value and Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi. Copeland shares how the support of other women made a difference in her career and how she is not shying away from having tough conversations about race and more.March 12, 2023