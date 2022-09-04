IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Symone

Can Democratic Candidates Hold On To Current Voter Momentum With The Midterms Just Two Months Away? 

07:40

The fall of Roe has put democrats organizing power on full display and has seemingly shifted the momentum heading into midterms. Our political panel David Jolly, Toluse Olorunnipa and Ameshia Cross discuss that and other political headlines. Sept. 4, 2022

