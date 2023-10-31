Bringing gun safety to the table: Congressman Clyburn reveals the path forward

The community of Lewiston, Maine is still reeling after the mass shooting that took eighteen lives. This senseless tragedy has reintroduced the conversation on gun safety legislation. However, with a narrowly divided Washington, D.C, it is unlikely that any bills will actually move forward. Assistant Democratic House Leader Congressman James Clyburn joins MSNBC’s Symone Sanders Townsend to answer whether if Congress will ever address the unfettered access to guns in the United States.Oct. 31, 2023