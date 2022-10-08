IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Divine 9: Zeta Phi Beta International President Says “Go Out And Vote”

    06:16
  • Now Playing

    Breaking Down Campaign Funding And The Federal Party Committees

    14:56
  • UP NEXT

    ReGroup: Kanye West’s Paris Fashion Week Stunt, Kim K’s IG Nono & Who Billy Eichner Is Blaming For His Box Office Slump

    06:13

  • Why Hispanic Heritage Month Marketing Often Misses the Mark

    03:44

  • SCOTUS: The New Supreme Court Session Challenges Voting, LGBTQ and Other Rights

    05:37

  • Campaigns Heat Up And Midterm Races Tighten in GA And PA

    09:51

  • Attack On The Capitol: Oath Keepers Founder And Members Trial On Seditious Conspiracy Charges Underway

    08:03

  • The Correlation Between Food and Health: White House Nutrition Initiative ‘If Not Now, When?”

    06:21

  • Hurricane Ian: Impacts to Voting Infrastructure And Where Latino Voters Stand On Top Concerns

    10:39

  • Phi Beta Sigma Hurricane Ian Help and ‘Tell Somebody’ Vote Campaign: A Divine Nine Series

    05:38

  • NBC News/Telemundo Latino Voter Poll On Support & Top Concerns Ahead Of The November Election 

    06:24

  • Alpha Phi Alpha Hurricane Ian Recovery And Getting Out The Vote: A Divine Nine Series

    06:16

  • Cheri Beasley On Efforts to Flip A GOP-Held Senate Seat In NC

    05:59

  • Celebrating 35 Year Anniversary Of “A Different World”: Debbie Allen Shares

    08:52

  • Out In Space: Why NASA Crashed A Spacecraft Into An Asteroid

    05:37

  • What Some Election Deniers Are Doing To Sow Doubt Ahead Of The Midterms.

    09:24

  • Roger Stone’s Comments On Violence And Rejecting Results Of The 2020 Election in Documentary

    08:42

  • Going Beyond The Beltway: Suburban Moms And What’s Driving Them To The Ballot Box

    08:57

  • Migrants Making The Treacherous Journey North are Fleeing Communism and Persecution

    06:45

  • New Poll Suggests A Shift In Top Concerns For Americans At The Ballot Box

    11:34

Symone

Breaking Down Campaign Funding And The Federal Party Committees

14:56

Early voting is already underway in some states and cash is pouring into midterm campaigns across the country but who decides where the money is going? Host of #WokeAF Daily Podcast & Co-Host of #Democracyish Podcast Danielle Moodie, Political & Government Affairs of Jim Dornan Strategies Jim Dornan and Political Reporter of Semafor Kadia Goba discuss the impact of campaign cash on midterm elections and just how the Federal Party Committees are funding candidates in the most competitive races.  Oct. 8, 2022

  • Divine 9: Zeta Phi Beta International President Says “Go Out And Vote”

    06:16
  • Now Playing

    Breaking Down Campaign Funding And The Federal Party Committees

    14:56
  • UP NEXT

    ReGroup: Kanye West’s Paris Fashion Week Stunt, Kim K’s IG Nono & Who Billy Eichner Is Blaming For His Box Office Slump

    06:13

  • Why Hispanic Heritage Month Marketing Often Misses the Mark

    03:44

  • SCOTUS: The New Supreme Court Session Challenges Voting, LGBTQ and Other Rights

    05:37

  • Campaigns Heat Up And Midterm Races Tighten in GA And PA

    09:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All