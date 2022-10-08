Breaking Down Campaign Funding And The Federal Party Committees

Early voting is already underway in some states and cash is pouring into midterm campaigns across the country but who decides where the money is going? Host of #WokeAF Daily Podcast & Co-Host of #Democracyish Podcast Danielle Moodie, Political & Government Affairs of Jim Dornan Strategies Jim Dornan and Political Reporter of Semafor Kadia Goba discuss the impact of campaign cash on midterm elections and just how the Federal Party Committees are funding candidates in the most competitive races. Oct. 8, 2022