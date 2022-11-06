IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Symone

BLOC Canvassers Share the Importance of Organizing

04:04

In Wisconsin there’s been a lack of political outreach in some areas, so groups like Black Leaders Organizing for Communities (BLOC) in Milwaukee have stepped in to get the truth out to voters. Tune in to hear from the group’s executive director and see Symone Sanders-Townsend going door to door with its organizers.Nov. 6, 2022

