Biotech exec to Presidential candidate: why Vivek Ramaswamy is running to lead a ‘national revival’

"I'm not running to lead a political party. I am running to lead a nation.": Republican Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on why he’s on the ballot. How this former biotech executive tells MSNBC’s Symone Sanders-Townsend he's preparing for his first candidate debate. He also discusses his controversial views on foreign policy and why he’s drawing a connection between the Maui wildfires and DEI initiatives.Aug. 19, 2023