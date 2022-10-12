IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • In The ReGroup: Kanye suspended from Twitter & Instagram for his antisemitic comments

    09:17
  • Now Playing

    Biden Cannabis Pardons And Impacts On Convicted

    08:31
  • UP NEXT

    Tim Ryan calls out J.D. Vance’s subservience to Trump in Ohio debate

    12:40

  • Florida To Require Some Female High School Athletes To Report Their Menstruation Cycle Online

    09:11

  • Georgia DA Issues Subpoenas To Flynn, Gingrich For Efforts To Overturn Election Results

    05:48

  • Investigations into Abuse at Native American Boarding Schools going back to 19th Century

    09:12

  • Divine 9: Zeta Phi Beta International President Says “Go Out And Vote”

    06:16

  • Breaking Down Campaign Funding And The Federal Party Committees

    14:56

  • ReGroup: Kanye West’s Paris Fashion Week Stunt, Kim K’s IG Nono & Who Billy Eichner Is Blaming For His Box Office Slump

    06:13

  • Why Hispanic Heritage Month Marketing Often Misses the Mark

    03:44

  • SCOTUS: The New Supreme Court Session Challenges Voting, LGBTQ and Other Rights

    05:37

  • Campaigns Heat Up And Midterm Races Tighten in GA And PA

    09:51

  • Attack On The Capitol: Oath Keepers Founder And Members Trial On Seditious Conspiracy Charges Underway

    08:03

  • The Correlation Between Food and Health: White House Nutrition Initiative ‘If Not Now, When?”

    06:21

  • Hurricane Ian: Impacts to Voting Infrastructure And Where Latino Voters Stand On Top Concerns

    10:39

  • Phi Beta Sigma Hurricane Ian Help and ‘Tell Somebody’ Vote Campaign: A Divine Nine Series

    05:38

  • NBC News/Telemundo Latino Voter Poll On Support & Top Concerns Ahead Of The November Election 

    06:24

  • Alpha Phi Alpha Hurricane Ian Recovery And Getting Out The Vote: A Divine Nine Series

    06:16

  • Cheri Beasley On Efforts to Flip A GOP-Held Senate Seat In NC

    05:59

  • Celebrating 35 Year Anniversary Of “A Different World”: Debbie Allen Shares

    08:52

Symone

Biden Cannabis Pardons And Impacts On Convicted

08:31

Criminal Defense Attorney and NBC News/ MSNBC Legal Analyst Danny Cevallos and Executive Director of Advancement Project Judith Browne Dianis talk about President Biden’s Cannabis pardons, the impact on people who’ve been convicted, and the disproportionate rate of marijuana arrests among people of color.Oct. 12, 2022

  • In The ReGroup: Kanye suspended from Twitter & Instagram for his antisemitic comments

    09:17
  • Now Playing

    Biden Cannabis Pardons And Impacts On Convicted

    08:31
  • UP NEXT

    Tim Ryan calls out J.D. Vance’s subservience to Trump in Ohio debate

    12:40

  • Florida To Require Some Female High School Athletes To Report Their Menstruation Cycle Online

    09:11

  • Georgia DA Issues Subpoenas To Flynn, Gingrich For Efforts To Overturn Election Results

    05:48

  • Investigations into Abuse at Native American Boarding Schools going back to 19th Century

    09:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All