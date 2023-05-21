IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Beyond the Beltway: Unpacking historic mayoral races in Colorado and Florida

    08:52
  • UP NEXT

    Ambassador Katherine Tai unpacks new trade deals and combats to scrutiny

    06:30

  • Governor Wes Moore: 'Our history is our power' on the threat against Black history

    12:15

  • Unpacking the fifth circuit hearing on mifepristone

    07:49

  • Senator Whitehouse discusses the debt ceiling fight

    09:57

  • State Legislators discuss the Florida law targeting Diversity & Inclusion programs

    05:37

  • The ReGroup: Discussing Ja Morant’s suspension from the Memphis Grizzlies

    05:29

  • Discussing the consequences of the Debt Ceiling Limit Standoff

    06:44

  • Remembering the Buffalo shooting one year later

    12:30

  • What is the impact of Title 42’s expiration?

    08:25

  • Unpacking the writers' strike with WGA negotiators

    06:46

  • Mayor of Laredo, Texas unpacks the expiration of Title 42

    06:56

  • Texas State Rep. Bowers discusses the Texas mass shooting

    12:46

  • South Carolina and Nebraska state legislators discuss the failure of near total abortion bans

    09:30

  • SYMONE Spotlight: Golda Rosheuvel discusses “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”

    06:03

  • President Biden’s National Campaign Co-chair discusses the strategy for his re-election campaign

    10:24

  • Roy Wood Jr. sits down with Symone ahead of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

    07:10

  • Rep. Pramila Jayapal discusses the debt ceiling standoff in Congress

    08:15

  • The Impact of the White House Correspondents Association on Democracy

    11:50

  • Unpacking the White House Correspondents Association & Dinner with Tamara Keith

    10:06

Symone

Beyond the Beltway: Unpacking historic mayoral races in Colorado and Florida

08:52

Conservatives lost control of two cities that they have controlled for years after elections in Colorado Springs and Jacksonville, Florida. Colorado Democratic Party Chair Shad Murib and Duval County Democratic Party chair Daniel Henry discuss whether the election results tell us anything about voters in other parts of the country.May 21, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Beyond the Beltway: Unpacking historic mayoral races in Colorado and Florida

    08:52
  • UP NEXT

    Ambassador Katherine Tai unpacks new trade deals and combats to scrutiny

    06:30

  • Governor Wes Moore: 'Our history is our power' on the threat against Black history

    12:15

  • Unpacking the fifth circuit hearing on mifepristone

    07:49

  • Senator Whitehouse discusses the debt ceiling fight

    09:57

  • State Legislators discuss the Florida law targeting Diversity & Inclusion programs

    05:37

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All