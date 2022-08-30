IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Andrew Warren's Legal And Political Battle In Florida 

Andrew Warren's Legal And Political Battle In Florida 

Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren describes on his legal battle with Gov. Ron Desantis, who removed him for refusing to prosecute doctors for performing abortions or gender-related care and Selene San Felice reports on FL Governor Ron Desantis and his political power play with local school board members. Aug. 30, 2022

