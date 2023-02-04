IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Rep. Steven Horsford discusses the U.S. response to the Chinese surveillance balloon

    07:10
    Analyzing the Chinese spy balloon incident’s effect on the U.S.-China relations

    05:48
Symone

Analyzing the Chinese spy balloon incident's effect on the U.S.-China relations

05:48

NBC news Korean affairs analyst and former director for Asian Affairs at the National Security Council Victor Cha weighs in on how the Chinese spy balloon could impact the diplomatic tightrope the U.S. is walking with China.Feb. 4, 2023

