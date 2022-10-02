IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Symone

Alpha Phi Alpha Hurricane Ian Recovery And Getting Out The Vote: A Divine Nine Series

06:16

General President of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc, Willis L. Lonzer tells Symone D Sanders-Townsend how the organization is reaching out to help those affected by Hurricane Ian and efforts to mobilize members of their community to get out the vote in November. Oct. 2, 2022

