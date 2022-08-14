A Party Divided: The Consequences of Dangerous Right-Wing Rhetoric

The Race To Keep Political Power08:45
- Now Playing
A Party Divided: The Consequences of Dangerous Right-Wing Rhetoric06:53
- UP NEXT
Discussing the House Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act05:11
Discussing the Dangerous Republican Rhetoric Against the DOJ06:38
Leisure and Hospitality Employees Discuss Employment Struggles07:26
Discussing the Historic Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act10:23
Breaking Down Viral Outbreaks06:37
Rep. Zoe Lofgren on Where the Jan. 6th Committee Investigation Stands Now04:36
Discussing the Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and Political Headlines04:10
Political Panel Talks Midterm Election races and abortion rights09:00
Breaking down the Senate's final push to pass the Inflation Reduction Act06:16
Veterans protest the blockage of passing the PACT Act in the Senate07:32
Political Headlines: Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Killing of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri06:30
LGBTQ+ Community under State-sponsored attack06:35
Beyond the Beltway: Issues Shaping the Biggest Races11:07
Suburban Mom Panel discuss midterm elections06:33
Political Reporter Panel report on critical races in their states09:08
Will the Inflation Reduction Act help combat inequity?04:23
The Most Important Political Issues Among Millennial And Gen Z Voters07:02
Andrew Yang and colleagues prepare to launch the Forward political party04:03
The Race To Keep Political Power08:45
- Now Playing
A Party Divided: The Consequences of Dangerous Right-Wing Rhetoric06:53
- UP NEXT
Discussing the House Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act05:11
Discussing the Dangerous Republican Rhetoric Against the DOJ06:38
Leisure and Hospitality Employees Discuss Employment Struggles07:26
Discussing the Historic Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act10:23
Play All