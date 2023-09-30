IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Symone

A last-minute hustle: House Democrat reveals what it took to dodge a government shutdown

With hours to spare before a government shutdown, the House overwhelmingly passed a short-term funding resolution to keep the government afloat pending Senate approval. Rep. Jasmine Crockett joins MSNBC’s Symone Sanders-Townsend to discuss the heated scramble to avoid the shutdown. She also discusses her viral takedown of republican colleagues during this week's impeachment hearing.Sept. 30, 2023

