  • ‘Mild in tone, not mild in policy’: A deep dive into new House Speaker Mike Johnson

    06:28
  • Now Playing

    ‘We’re trying to get through this’: Maine shooting victim’s brother speaks out

    06:49
  • UP NEXT

    Bipartisan Front: How to combat global terrorism

    03:15

  • The battle for women's autonomy: Ohio's crucial vote on reproductive rights

    04:16

  • ‘They’re desperate’: Rep. Maxine Waters calls out new Republican House Speaker candidates

    07:17

  • Rep. Jim Jordan's Speaker dreams shattered: How House Republicans finally stood up against extremism

    02:42

  • Senior Advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu addresses civilian casualties' concern

    07:47

  • Palestinian official confirms Rafah border crossing will open at 2 a.m. ET

    07:32

  • Coping with chaos: Why one American citizen in Tel Aviv plans to stay in Israel

    03:57

  • Democratic Congressman gives scathing critique to GOP moderates cowering to MAGA extremists

    08:50

  • Israel Defense Force Spokesperson: 'We are going to dismantle Hamas'

    08:55

  • Exposing the GOP's false claims on Israel attack funding

    08:09

  • ‘The humanitarian toll should not be forgotten’: Why humanity can’t fade in the shadows Israel’s war

    08:24

  • U.S pledges additional support for Israel, including additional equipment and supplies

    04:45

  • Israeli emergency services report 260 dead, many kidnapped after Hamas opened fire at music festival

    01:07

  • Rep. Meeks: 'There is absolutely, 100% no connection' between Hamas violence and Iran deal

    01:37

  • Revealing the history behind Hamas

    03:42

  • 'One of the deadliest attacks Israel has ever seen': Why some say attack is equivalent to 9/11

    05:12

  • Why Rep. Meeks despises GOP members who would 'play politics' in wake of Israel attack

    06:30

  • ‘You are the fixer’: Kerry Washington reveals the key to civic engagement

    07:45

Symone

‘We’re trying to get through this’: Maine shooting victim’s brother speaks out

06:49

While the search is over for the shooter who killed 18 people in Maine, the scars left on families and the community remain. MSNBC’s Symone Sanders Townsend talks to the brother of one of the victims.Oct. 28, 2023

