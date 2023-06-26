IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ukrainian MP reveals the ONE condition Russia must meet when the time comes to negotiate

Ukrainian Parliament Member Inna Sovsun acknowledges eventually Ukraine and Russia will have to negotiate an end to the war. When that time comes, she says there is only one condition Ukraine would agree to and nothing less: having Ukraine territory back under Ukrainian control. She joins Symone D. Sanders Townsend to unpack this and the impact Prigozhin’s rebellion will have on the war in Ukraine.June 26, 2023

