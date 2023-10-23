IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The battle for women's autonomy: Ohio's crucial vote on reproductive rights

    04:16
  • Now Playing

    ‘They’re desperate’: Rep. Maxine Waters calls out new Republican House Speaker candidates

    07:17
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Jim Jordan's Speaker dreams shattered: How House Republicans finally stood up against extremism

    02:42

  • Senior Advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu addresses civilian casualties' concern

    07:47

  • Palestinian official confirms Rafah border crossing will open at 2 a.m. ET

    07:32

  • Coping with chaos: Why one American citizen in Tel Aviv plans to stay in Israel

    03:57

  • Democratic Congressman gives scathing critique to GOP moderates cowering to MAGA extremists

    08:50

  • Israel Defense Force Spokesperson: 'We are going to dismantle Hamas'

    08:55

  • Exposing the GOP's false claims on Israel attack funding

    08:09

  • ‘The humanitarian toll should not be forgotten’: Why humanity can’t fade in the shadows Israel’s war

    08:24

  • U.S pledges additional support for Israel, including additional equipment and supplies

    04:45

  • Israeli emergency services report 260 dead, many kidnapped after Hamas opened fire at music festival

    01:07

  • Rep. Meeks: 'There is absolutely, 100% no connection' between Hamas violence and Iran deal

    01:37

  • Revealing the history behind Hamas

    03:42

  • 'One of the deadliest attacks Israel has ever seen': Why some say attack is equivalent to 9/11

    05:12

  • Why Rep. Meeks despises GOP members who would 'play politics' in wake of Israel attack

    06:30

  • ‘You are the fixer’: Kerry Washington reveals the key to civic engagement

    07:45

  • ‘Our democracy is broken’: What the nation can do to fix it

    03:07

  • One crisis averted, but will MAGA Republicans try again? Top Dem gives insight

    07:28

  • How the Supreme Court’s rejection of Alabama GOP's sneaky map game can save democracy

    02:01

Symone

‘They’re desperate’: Rep. Maxine Waters calls out new Republican House Speaker candidates

07:17

America has a problem with the business of the government at home. California Congresswoman Maxine Waters joins MSNBC's Symone Sanders Townsend to discuss the urgent responsibility House Republicans have to pick a new leader and get back to work. She also weighs in on the nine new candidates who are vying for the House speakership.Oct. 23, 2023

