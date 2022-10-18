“I am a conqueror, not a survivor” says Terri D. Sanders about her battle with breast cancer

Breast Cancer survivor | Symone D Sanders-Townsend's Mom Terri D. Sanders discusses how she found out she had Breast Cancer, her treatment journey, and the importance of getting screened regularly and Breast Surgical Oncologist, INOVA Schar Cancer Institute Dr. Arielle Stafford talks about the warning signs of breast cancerOct. 18, 2022