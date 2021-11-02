Whole Woman's Health CEO on Texas abortion law: 'We've got to get some help as soon as possible'

NBC News correspondent Julia Ainsley joined Stephanie Ruhle with breaking updates on the controversial Texas abortion law after the Supreme Court heard arguments Monday. Former U.S. Attorney in Michigan, Barbara McQuade, discusses the legal back and forth, and President and CEO of Whole Woman's Health, Amy Hagstrom Miller, shares what she's hearing from women and abortion providers across Texas. "We are in critical condition," she says.Nov. 2, 2021