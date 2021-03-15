White House hits the road to sell American Rescue Plan as congressional Democrats look at what's next on the agenda

White House hits the road to sell American Rescue Plan as congressional Democrats look at what's next on the agenda02:29
Democratic leadership got progressive icon Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and red-state lawmaker Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) on the same page to pass the American Rescue Plan. How much more can they accomplish? Punchbowl News Founders Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer, and Nevada Independent Editor Jon Ralston discuss. "Joe Manchin has veto power over the entire Democratic agenda," Sherman says.