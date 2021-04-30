'Come back when you can show me evidence': Stephanie Ruhle rips into W.V. governor over anti-trans law

'Come back when you can show me evidence': Stephanie Ruhle rips into W.V. governor over anti-trans law02:46
Days after signing a bill that bans transgender athletes from competing in female sports, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice was unable to provide any specific examples of a transgender person gaining an unfair athletic advantage. NBC News' Stephanie Ruhle spared with the Republican governor over his state's priorities and why he chose to sign an anti-transgender bill over focusing on other issues.