WATCH: Panel breaks down GOP push against corporate America as businesses speak out

ESPN reports that Colorado will host the All-Star Game after the MLB moved it from Atlanta to protest Georgia's controversial election law. Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) warns that CEOs should "stay out of politics" as more corporations speak out against states considering similar legislation. Politico Playbook Co-Author Eugene Daniels and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Greg Bluestein join Stephanie Ruhle to discuss the battle over cancel culture.