BREAKING: Florida governor signs bill limiting LGBTQ classroom instruction

msnbc

UNICEF spokesperson: Children are ‘terrified and dealing with the trauma’

04:27

UNICEF spokesperson James Elder joins MSNBC's Chris Jansing to discuss what is being done to help displaced families and children in Ukraine. More than a month into the war, 50 percent of children across the country have had to leave their homes, creating a dire situation on the ground. March 28, 2022

