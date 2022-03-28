UNICEF spokesperson: Children are ‘terrified and dealing with the trauma’
04:27
Share this -
copied
UNICEF spokesperson James Elder joins MSNBC's Chris Jansing to discuss what is being done to help displaced families and children in Ukraine. More than a month into the war, 50 percent of children across the country have had to leave their homes, creating a dire situation on the ground. March 28, 2022
UP NEXT
Figure Skating gold medalist on Russian skating coach: ‘It was just alarming’
10:00
Schwartz on Valieva’s final skate: ‘One of the most tragic performances in ice skating history’
01:43
Local policy director on gun violence: ‘We will hold the gun industry accountable’
03:22
Covid study finds risk of heart problems after infection
05:13
Chu on interest rates and high prices: ‘If rates go higher it will cost our country even more’
09:30
Kinsa CEO on Covid: ‘Cases are continuing to drop…but we aren’t out of the woods yet’