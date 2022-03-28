Ukrainian journalist: ‘Hope is everything we have left’
03:07
Veronika Melkozerova, executive editor of The New Voice of Ukraine, joins MSNBC's Chris Jansing to talk about the situation on the ground in Kyiv and her decision to stay while millions of others have fled the country.March 28, 2022
