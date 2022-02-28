Ukrainian journalist calls for more aid: ‘We need an international humanitarian effort’
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its fifth day, Ukrainian journalist and researcher Olga Tokariuk joined NBC News' Chris Jansing to give a first-hand look at what the situation is like for Ukrainian civilians. When asked what support the country needs right now, Tokariuk noted that humanitarian aid and more pressure on Putin are both crucial.Feb. 28, 2022
