Trump moves to cut aid to 3 countries and shut down border

All eyes are on the Southern border after President Trump and his top officials said he could close it this week in response to an influx of migrants seeking entry to the U.S. Washington Post White House Reporter Ashley Parker, former Congressman Ryan Costello, and former Congressman Steve Israel join Stephanie Ruhle to discuss these potential sweeping changes and what would need to be done to change the president’s mind.

