Trump likely to take executive action to redirect funds for wall

Trump likely to take executive action to redirect funds for wall07:32
Negotiators have come up with a border security deal which President Trump is expected to sign because he says he will find another way to fund his border wall. Stephanie Ruhle is joined by PBS Newshour White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, Spectrum News NY1 Political Reporter Grace Rauh, Vanity Fair Special Correspondent William Cohan, and New York Times Opinion Columnist Bret Stephens to discuss if Republicans are worried about a potential executive overreach and why the President didn’t get money from elsewhere before.
Trump likely to take executive action to redirect funds for wall07:32
#GoodNewsRUHLES: ‘Live Like Poe’ inspires student to help pets00:49
Bill Cohan: People trying hard to replace Trump is great for America09:08
National Debt surpasses $22 trillion for the first time ever05:28
New border security deal facing conservative pushback04:04
#GoodNewsRUHLES: 100,000 get a 'Night to Shine'00:48