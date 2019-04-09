Trump Homeland Security shakeup raising concerns 09:43 copied!

President Trump is firing agency officials at the Department of Homeland Security one-by-one as he tries to find someone to blame for the skyrocketing number of migrants arriving at the Southern border. Stephanie Ruhle is joined by MSNBC Legal Analyst Maya Wiley, Third Way Senior Vice President Matt Bennett, MSNBC Political Analyst Elise Jordan, and Senior White House Correspondent for The Hill Amie Parnes to discuss how DHS is supposed to function when the staff is continuously being shaken up.

