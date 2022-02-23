Top priorities for Biden as he narrows in on Supreme Court pick
As President Joe Biden interviews the Supreme Court finalists, NBC News' Kristen Welker discusses the president’s top priority as he prepares to make his selection. Former New York prosecutor Tali Farhadian Weinstein tells Chris Jansing that "building consensus" among the justices is a crucial part of the job that Biden should consider.Feb. 23, 2022
