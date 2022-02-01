IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Stephanie Ruhle

Tom Brady officially retires from the NFL

04:56

Senior NFL Writer for the Boston Globe Ben Volin joined Stephanie Ruhle to break the news that long-time NFL star Tom Brady has retired. The seven-time Super Bowl champion denied the rumors late last night, before making the announcement himself this morning on his “own terms” says Volin. “We definitely haven’t seen the last of Tom Brady, just with him in a helmet and shoulder pads.”Feb. 1, 2022

