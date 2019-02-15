The effects of declaring a national emergency over border security

The effects of declaring a national emergency over border security10:34
President Trump is expected to declare a national emergency over border wall funding. Stephanie Ruhle is joined by Washington Post Political Reporter Eugene Scott, Bloomberg Opinion Executive Editor Tim O’Brien, the host of Slate’s daily podcast Mike Pesca, and Editor in Chief for The Bulwark, Charlie Sykes, to discuss what precedent this sets for future presidents and if the administration and the president’s allies are worried that this plan could backfire.
Did New York make a mistake by pushing Amazon’s HQ2 out?10:29
El Paso’s reaction to Trump’s impending emergency declaration02:08
The effects of declaring a national emergency over border security10:34
GoodNewsRUHLES: NJ boy collects jackets for people in need00:56
Current income inequality levels as bad as during Great Depression05:29
There have been 1,200 young gun violence victims since Parkland05:11