The effects of declaring a national emergency over border security

President Trump is expected to declare a national emergency over border wall funding. Stephanie Ruhle is joined by Washington Post Political Reporter Eugene Scott, Bloomberg Opinion Executive Editor Tim O’Brien, the host of Slate’s daily podcast Mike Pesca, and Editor in Chief for The Bulwark, Charlie Sykes, to discuss what precedent this sets for future presidents and if the administration and the president’s allies are worried that this plan could backfire.

