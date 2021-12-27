IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Anti-Defamation League CEO: Comparing Covid restrictions to Holocaust is 'revolting'

    04:49

  • Dana Canedy shares story of resilience captured in 'A Journal for Jordan'

    05:24

  • Secy. Buttigieg says he's 'really encouraged' by progress on supply chain issues

    06:58

  • Eamon Javers breaks down how criminals stole billions in pandemic relief funds

    02:24

  • Musical connects radicalism in history to today's politics

    04:49

  • Dr. Christoudias on omicron variant spreading: 'This is like napalm'

    10:08

  • Dr. Lee: Pandemic has 'certainly' made opioid crisis worse

    03:04

  • Andy Slavitt: 'It's going to be a surge like we haven't seen before'

    11:55

  • Andrew Ross Sorkin: Pelosi stock comments were 'disgraceful,' undermine trust

    06:13

  • Head of Los Angeles Port talks supply chain in race to deliver before holidays

    03:09

  • Stephanie Ruhle sits down with young kids to hear their thoughts on Covid vaccines and masks

    04:09

  • Dasha Burns reports from Mayfield with breaking updates on tornado recovery

    02:37

  • Former Rep. Max Rose: GOP 'applauding inflation' behind closed doors

    06:16

  • Sen. Bennet talks child tax credit as last payments go out to families

    03:52

  • Dr. Azar: Pfizer Covid-19 pill could be a 'game changer'

    03:48

  • Kentucky tornado survivor who lost business: 'It has been unreal'

    02:51

  • 'Where there's life, there's hope': José Díaz-Balart reports from Mayfield, Kentucky

    08:14

  • Kentucky candle factory survivor details distressing moments she was trapped during tornado

    05:16

  • Jason Furman says inflation may not be 'changing very much any time soon'

    07:03

  • JR previews 'Paper & Glue' documentary ahead of Friday premiere

    06:24

Stephanie Ruhle

The bright side: Looking back at 2021's good news

05:52

José Díaz-Balart and Kate Snow recap the best, most heartwarming news from 2021 — because we all need it right now. Dec. 27, 2021

  • UP NEXT

    Anti-Defamation League CEO: Comparing Covid restrictions to Holocaust is 'revolting'

    04:49

  • Dana Canedy shares story of resilience captured in 'A Journal for Jordan'

    05:24

  • Secy. Buttigieg says he's 'really encouraged' by progress on supply chain issues

    06:58

  • Eamon Javers breaks down how criminals stole billions in pandemic relief funds

    02:24

  • Musical connects radicalism in history to today's politics

    04:49

  • Dr. Christoudias on omicron variant spreading: 'This is like napalm'

    10:08

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All