Supreme Court agrees to hear case on affirmative action in college admissions
01:16
Share this -
copied
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a challenge to affirmative action in college admissions at Harvard University brought by a group of Asian American students. NBC's Pete Williams has details.Jan. 24, 2022
UP NEXT
Jan 6 Committee invites Ivanka Trump to testify in February
11:57
Secretary Blinken meets with Russian Foreign Minister amid Ukraine border tensions
03:42
Oklahoma doctor discusses 'combination' of challenges facing hospitals amid omicron surge
04:04
Biden administration to distribute 400 million N95 masks, the largest PPE rollout in U.S. history
04:22
Airlines delay and cancel flights despite Telecom companies delaying 5G rollout near airports
07:09
Emergency physician weighs in on covid overwhelming hospitals again