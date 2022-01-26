Steve Rattner: U.S. could see more 'very substantial' inflation
CNBC senior economics reporter Steve Liesman and former U.S. Treasury Advisor Steve Rattner joined Stephanie Ruhle to discuss the state of the economy amid market whiplash and rising inflation. They preview the political implications for the Biden White House and the 2022 midterms if economic challenges persist.Jan. 26, 2022
