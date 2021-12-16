IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Andrew Ross Sorkin: Pelosi stock comments were 'disgraceful,' undermine trust

    06:13

  • Head of Los Angeles Port talks supply chain in race to deliver before holidays

    03:09
  • Now Playing

    Stephanie Ruhle sits down with young kids to hear their thoughts on Covid vaccines and masks

    04:09
  • UP NEXT

    Dasha Burns reports from Mayfield with breaking updates on tornado recovery

    02:37

  • Former Rep. Max Rose: GOP 'applauding inflation' behind closed doors

    06:16

  • Sen. Bennet talks child tax credit as last payments go out to families

    03:52

  • Dr. Azar: Pfizer Covid-19 pill could be a 'game changer'

    03:48

  • Kentucky tornado survivor who lost business: 'It has been unreal'

    02:51

  • 'Where there's life, there's hope': José Díaz-Balart reports from Mayfield, Kentucky

    08:14

  • Kentucky candle factory survivor details distressing moments she was trapped during tornado

    05:16

  • Jason Furman says inflation may not be 'changing very much any time soon'

    07:03

  • JR previews 'Paper & Glue' documentary ahead of Friday premiere

    06:24

  • Unvaccinated Covid patient in hospital: 'Don't make the same mistake I did'

    03:36

  • Chuck Rosenberg: DOJ prosecuting Meadows for contempt will be 'much more difficult' than Bannon

    06:23

  • Dave Wasserman: Biden's approval rating must go up by November for Democrats to hold onto Congress

    05:51

  • Dr. Adalja on treating unvaccinated Covid patients: 'I'm far beyond burnt out'

    07:33

  • Reporters preview Biden's call with Putin and break down the global stakes

    06:56

  • Rep. Brady talks future of the GOP, toxic politics, Build Back Better

    08:05

  • Biden's Supreme Court commission doesn't make recommendation on expanding the court

    02:01

  • Alicia Sasser Modestino: 'Child care is a piece of infrastructure'

    05:17

Stephanie Ruhle

Stephanie Ruhle sits down with young kids to hear their thoughts on Covid vaccines and masks

04:09

Stephanie Ruhle sat down with a group of young children in Hoboken, New Jersey to hear their thoughts on the pandemic and getting vaccinated against the coronavirus now that they're eligible.Dec. 16, 2021

  • Andrew Ross Sorkin: Pelosi stock comments were 'disgraceful,' undermine trust

    06:13

  • Head of Los Angeles Port talks supply chain in race to deliver before holidays

    03:09
  • Now Playing

    Stephanie Ruhle sits down with young kids to hear their thoughts on Covid vaccines and masks

    04:09
  • UP NEXT

    Dasha Burns reports from Mayfield with breaking updates on tornado recovery

    02:37

  • Former Rep. Max Rose: GOP 'applauding inflation' behind closed doors

    06:16

  • Sen. Bennet talks child tax credit as last payments go out to families

    03:52

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All