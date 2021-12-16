Stephanie Ruhle sits down with young kids to hear their thoughts on Covid vaccines and masks
04:09
Share this -
copied
Stephanie Ruhle sat down with a group of young children in Hoboken, New Jersey to hear their thoughts on the pandemic and getting vaccinated against the coronavirus now that they're eligible.Dec. 16, 2021
Andrew Ross Sorkin: Pelosi stock comments were 'disgraceful,' undermine trust
06:13
Head of Los Angeles Port talks supply chain in race to deliver before holidays
03:09
Now Playing
Stephanie Ruhle sits down with young kids to hear their thoughts on Covid vaccines and masks
04:09
UP NEXT
Dasha Burns reports from Mayfield with breaking updates on tornado recovery
02:37
Former Rep. Max Rose: GOP 'applauding inflation' behind closed doors
06:16
Sen. Bennet talks child tax credit as last payments go out to families