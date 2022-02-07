Stephanie Ruhle announces show change

Stephanie Ruhle announced that Friday, February 11th, will be her last day hosting the 9am hour. Ruhle, who has hosted MSNBC’s “Stephanie Ruhle Reports” weekdays at 9am since 2016, says she will be moving to a later time slot, MSNBC’s "11th Hour", previously hosted by Brian Williams. “I can tell you we have loved starting our day together at 9am,” Ruhle says. “But I am not leaving you entirely, soon you will find me at the 11th hour to end your busy day and hopefully help make sense of the most important current events and news that really impacts our lives.”Feb. 7, 2022