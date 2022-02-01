Spotify loses billions as more artists ask for their music to be removed and Joe Rogan promises to do better
NBC News Senior Reporter Ben Collins, New York Times Columnist and Editor & CNBC Squawk Box Co-Anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin, and Rolling Stone Staff Writer Ethan Millman joined Stephanie Ruhle to discuss Joe Rogan’s statement apologizing to Spotify and musicians. All of this comes after Spotify lost more than $2 billion in market value after it removed Neil Young’s catalog from their platform.Feb. 1, 2022
