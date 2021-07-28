Sorkin breaks down economic impact if businesses require Covid-19 vaccines

Sorkin breaks down economic impact if businesses require Covid-19 vaccines02:52
CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin joined Stephanie Ruhle to discuss how businesses requiring Covid-19 vaccinations could affect the broader economy as coronavirus cases surge. He focuses on the airline industry, which received billions in government bailouts but still isn't mandating that travelers get shots. "There's a huge opportunity for the airline industry to actually change the dynamic around vaccinations in America," he says.