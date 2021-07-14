IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Stephanie Ruhle

Slavitt and Sorkin discuss role businesses should play to encourage vaccinations

07:37

Former White House Senior Advisor for the Covid-19 response, Andy Slavitt, and CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin joined Stephanie Ruhle to discuss whether corporate America should require vaccinations or enforce other rules for the unvaccinated while hesitancy persists throughout the country and restrictions loosen. Sorkin says that "business is the last line of defense" and Slavitt explains why his job ended as coronavirus cases tick up and variants spread.July 14, 2021

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All