Slavitt and Sorkin discuss role businesses should play to encourage vaccinations

Former White House Senior Advisor for the Covid-19 response, Andy Slavitt, and CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin joined Stephanie Ruhle to discuss whether corporate America should require vaccinations or enforce other rules for the unvaccinated while hesitancy persists throughout the country and restrictions loosen. Sorkin says that "business is the last line of defense" and Slavitt explains why his job ended as coronavirus cases tick up and variants spread.