Stephanie Ruhle

Simmons on Prince Andrew’s sex abuse settlement: ‘He hasn’t admitted to anything but neither has he cleared his name’

04:15

NBC News Senior International Correspondent Keir Simmons and McClatchy Washington Bureau Investigative Data Reporter Ben Wieder joined Chris Jansing to discuss Prince Andrew’s legal settlement with a women claiming she was sexually abused by the Prince when she was 17, after being trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Simmons says the Prince is guessed to have settled anywhere from 10 to 12 million pounds. “The size of this settlement, if it is in fact that high,” Wieder says, “speaks to the fact that these women’s voices are being believed and being taken very seriously.” Feb. 16, 2022

