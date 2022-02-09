Senator Warren on new bipartisan ban on Congressional stock ownership: ‘The penalties in our bill are up to $50,000’
Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren joined Chris Jansing to discuss the ongoing controversy over banning members of Congress from stock trading, as more Congressional members get onboard, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi who consistently opposed the idea. Warren says her new bipartisan bill “is very straightforward” and will give people across the country the “complete confidence” they need in Congress. “This means if you want to be in public service the public never has to doubt on whose behalf you are working.”Feb. 9, 2022
