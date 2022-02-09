IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Dr. Hotez on U.S. mask mandates: ‘The next two weeks will tell us what the trajectory of Covid-19 is going to look like in America’

    04:38
  • Now Playing

    Senator Warren on new bipartisan ban on Congressional stock ownership: ‘The penalties in our bill are up to $50,000’

    04:57
  • UP NEXT

    Dr. Vin Gupta on Covid: ‘April 1st will be a watershed moment for the country’

    06:59

  • Garry Kasparov reacts to Russia increasing military forces

    10:06

  • Kara Swisher on Spotify saying it won’t be ‘silencing’ Rogan: ‘it’s completely a mess’

    04:12

  • Jake Sherman: Members of Congress ‘can’t help but trade stocks based on what they know’

    04:41

  • Stephanie Ruhle announces show change

    01:18

  • Secretary of Labor reacts to shocking jobs report: ‘Very pleased with this report’

    03:44

  • Key takeaways from the January jobs report

    08:16

  • Former NYPD Commissioner on rising crime in the city

    05:45

  • MIT Professor: PPP was ‘Congress’ best answer under extraordinarily difficult circumstances’

    04:49

  • Ambassador Bill Taylor on President Biden sending American troops into Eastern Europe

    04:13

  • NBC News investigates schools banning books at a record rate

    03:01

  • Pfizer Covid vaccine for children under the age of five could be available by end of Feb.

    01:25

  • Raskin on 1/6 committee’s new evidence connected to Trump

    08:00

  • CO Sec. of State: ‘We are seeing the worse attack on democracy right now’

    04:54

  • Tom Brady officially retires from the NFL

    04:56

  • Rosenberg: Trump is ‘logically inconsistent and consistently wrong’

    05:14

  • Spotify loses billions as more artists ask for their music to be removed and Joe Rogan promises to do better

    07:01

  • New Jersey Congresswoman reacts to Ukraine’s response to Russia’s latest threats

    05:38

Stephanie Ruhle

Senator Warren on new bipartisan ban on Congressional stock ownership: ‘The penalties in our bill are up to $50,000’

04:57

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren joined Chris Jansing to discuss the ongoing controversy over banning members of Congress from stock trading, as more Congressional members get onboard, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi who consistently opposed the idea. Warren says her new bipartisan bill “is very straightforward” and will give people across the country the “complete confidence” they need in Congress. “This means if you want to be in public service the public never has to doubt on whose behalf you are working.”Feb. 9, 2022

  • Dr. Hotez on U.S. mask mandates: ‘The next two weeks will tell us what the trajectory of Covid-19 is going to look like in America’

    04:38
  • Now Playing

    Senator Warren on new bipartisan ban on Congressional stock ownership: ‘The penalties in our bill are up to $50,000’

    04:57
  • UP NEXT

    Dr. Vin Gupta on Covid: ‘April 1st will be a watershed moment for the country’

    06:59

  • Garry Kasparov reacts to Russia increasing military forces

    10:06

  • Kara Swisher on Spotify saying it won’t be ‘silencing’ Rogan: ‘it’s completely a mess’

    04:12

  • Jake Sherman: Members of Congress ‘can’t help but trade stocks based on what they know’

    04:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All