Senate Democrats likely to push vote on Build Back Better to next year
02:23
NBC's Sahil Kapur reports from Capitol Hill where Senate Democrats are likely to delay a vote on President Biden's Build Back Better agenda until next year, shifting their focus on a potential voting rights bill.Dec. 16, 2021
