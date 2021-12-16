IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Stephanie Ruhle

Senate Democrats likely to push vote on Build Back Better to next year

02:23

NBC's Sahil Kapur reports from Capitol Hill where Senate Democrats are likely to delay a vote on President Biden's Build Back Better agenda until next year, shifting their focus on a potential voting rights bill.Dec. 16, 2021

