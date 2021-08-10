Sen. Warren previews upcoming infrastructure vote, talks corporate tax plan and inflation

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) joined Stephanie Ruhle for a wide-ranging interview just hours ahead of the bipartisan infrastructure package vote. She discusses what comes next for Democrats' $3.5 trillion human infrastructure proposal, her new corporate tax plan, and whether government spending and inflation could cost her party the midterms. "These are the right things to do for our nation and we have underinvested for a long, long time," she says.Aug. 10, 2021