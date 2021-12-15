Sen. Bennet talks child tax credit as last payments go out to families
Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) joined Stephanie Ruhle from Capitol Hill to discuss the child tax credit as the last payments go out to American families around the country. He stresses the need to pass the Build Back Better plan by Christmas to extend the payments and says there’s “no reason to delay.”Dec. 15, 2021
