IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Former Rep. Max Rose: GOP 'applauding inflation' behind closed doors

    06:16
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Bennet talks child tax credit as last payments go out to families

    03:52
  • UP NEXT

    Dr. Azar: Pfizer Covid-19 pill could be a 'game changer'

    03:48

  • Kentucky tornado survivor who lost business: 'It has been unreal'

    02:51

  • 'Where there's life, there's hope': José Díaz-Balart reports from Mayfield, Kentucky

    08:14

  • Kentucky candle factory survivor details distressing moments she was trapped during tornado

    05:16

  • Jason Furman says inflation may not be 'changing very much any time soon'

    07:03

  • JR previews 'Paper & Glue' documentary ahead of Friday premiere

    06:24

  • Unvaccinated Covid patient in hospital: 'Don't make the same mistake I did'

    03:36

  • Chuck Rosenberg: DOJ prosecuting Meadows for contempt will be 'much more difficult' than Bannon

    06:23

  • Dave Wasserman: Biden's approval rating must go up by November for Democrats to hold onto Congress

    05:51

  • Dr. Adalja on treating unvaccinated Covid patients: 'I'm far beyond burnt out'

    07:33

  • Reporters preview Biden's call with Putin and break down the global stakes

    06:56

  • Rep. Brady talks future of the GOP, toxic politics, Build Back Better

    08:05

  • Biden's Supreme Court commission doesn't make recommendation on expanding the court

    02:01

  • Alicia Sasser Modestino: 'Child care is a piece of infrastructure'

    05:17

  • Dr. Patel says political division over Covid vaccines is 'stunning'

    06:01

  • Gabe Gutierrez reports from Tijuana as 'Remain in Mexico' policy takes effect

    01:52

  • Labor Secretary Walsh reacts to brand new jobs report

    01:57

  • Dr. Gounder on severity of omicron variant: 'We don't have an answer to that yet'

    09:23

Stephanie Ruhle

Sen. Bennet talks child tax credit as last payments go out to families

03:52

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) joined Stephanie Ruhle from Capitol Hill to discuss the child tax credit as the last payments go out to American families around the country. He stresses the need to pass the Build Back Better plan by Christmas to extend the payments and says there’s “no reason to delay.”Dec. 15, 2021

  • Former Rep. Max Rose: GOP 'applauding inflation' behind closed doors

    06:16
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Bennet talks child tax credit as last payments go out to families

    03:52
  • UP NEXT

    Dr. Azar: Pfizer Covid-19 pill could be a 'game changer'

    03:48

  • Kentucky tornado survivor who lost business: 'It has been unreal'

    02:51

  • 'Where there's life, there's hope': José Díaz-Balart reports from Mayfield, Kentucky

    08:14

  • Kentucky candle factory survivor details distressing moments she was trapped during tornado

    05:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All