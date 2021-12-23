IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Dana Canedy shares story of resilience captured in 'A Journal for Jordan'

    05:24
  • Now Playing

    Secy. Buttigieg says he's 'really encouraged' by progress on supply chain issues

    06:58
  • UP NEXT

    Eamon Javers breaks down how criminals stole billions in pandemic relief funds

    02:24

  • Musical connects radicalism in history to today's politics

    04:49

  • Dr. Christoudias on omicron variant spreading: 'This is like napalm'

    10:08

  • Dr. Lee: Pandemic has 'certainly' made opioid crisis worse

    03:04

  • Andy Slavitt: 'It's going to be a surge like we haven't seen before'

    11:55

  • Andrew Ross Sorkin: Pelosi stock comments were 'disgraceful,' undermine trust

    06:13

  • Head of Los Angeles Port talks supply chain in race to deliver before holidays

    03:09

  • Stephanie Ruhle sits down with young kids to hear their thoughts on Covid vaccines and masks

    04:09

  • Dasha Burns reports from Mayfield with breaking updates on tornado recovery

    02:37

  • Former Rep. Max Rose: GOP 'applauding inflation' behind closed doors

    06:16

  • Sen. Bennet talks child tax credit as last payments go out to families

    03:52

  • Dr. Azar: Pfizer Covid-19 pill could be a 'game changer'

    03:48

  • Kentucky tornado survivor who lost business: 'It has been unreal'

    02:51

  • 'Where there's life, there's hope': José Díaz-Balart reports from Mayfield, Kentucky

    08:14

  • Kentucky candle factory survivor details distressing moments she was trapped during tornado

    05:16

  • Jason Furman says inflation may not be 'changing very much any time soon'

    07:03

  • JR previews 'Paper & Glue' documentary ahead of Friday premiere

    06:24

  • Unvaccinated Covid patient in hospital: 'Don't make the same mistake I did'

    03:36

Stephanie Ruhle

Secy. Buttigieg says he's 'really encouraged' by progress on supply chain issues

06:58

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg joined Stephanie Ruhle for a wide-ranging interview about the White House's efforts to resolve supply chain disruptions and tackle inflation as Americans prepare for the holidays. He also discusses President Joe Biden's decision to extend the pause on student loan repayment through May 1 even as the administration touts a strong economy.Dec. 23, 2021

  • Dana Canedy shares story of resilience captured in 'A Journal for Jordan'

    05:24
  • Now Playing

    Secy. Buttigieg says he's 'really encouraged' by progress on supply chain issues

    06:58
  • UP NEXT

    Eamon Javers breaks down how criminals stole billions in pandemic relief funds

    02:24

  • Musical connects radicalism in history to today's politics

    04:49

  • Dr. Christoudias on omicron variant spreading: 'This is like napalm'

    10:08

  • Dr. Lee: Pandemic has 'certainly' made opioid crisis worse

    03:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All