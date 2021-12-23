Secy. Buttigieg says he's 'really encouraged' by progress on supply chain issues
06:58
Share this -
copied
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg joined Stephanie Ruhle for a wide-ranging interview about the White House's efforts to resolve supply chain disruptions and tackle inflation as Americans prepare for the holidays. He also discusses President Joe Biden's decision to extend the pause on student loan repayment through May 1 even as the administration touts a strong economy.Dec. 23, 2021
Dana Canedy shares story of resilience captured in 'A Journal for Jordan'
05:24
Now Playing
Secy. Buttigieg says he's 'really encouraged' by progress on supply chain issues
06:58
UP NEXT
Eamon Javers breaks down how criminals stole billions in pandemic relief funds
02:24
Musical connects radicalism in history to today's politics
04:49
Dr. Christoudias on omicron variant spreading: 'This is like napalm'
10:08
Dr. Lee: Pandemic has 'certainly' made opioid crisis worse