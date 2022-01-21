Secretary Blinken meets with Russian Foreign Minister amid Ukraine border tensions
Former Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor speaks with Chris Jansing about the discussions underway between U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov underway this morning in Geneva and what the endgame could look like. “There are two approaches: one is conflict, the other is diplomacy,” Taylor explains.Jan. 21, 2022
