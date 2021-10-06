SEC Chair reacts to Facebook whistleblower, talks meme stocks and looming debt default
04:47
Share this -
copied
SEC Chair Gary Gensler joined Stephanie Ruhle to discuss the economic impact of a possible debt default, and the rise of meme stocks and cryptocurrency. He also responds to Tuesday's high-profile Senate hearing with a Facebook whistleblower. "If executives of companies that are public companies mislead the public ... that can be a violation of securities laws," Gensler said.Oct. 6, 2021