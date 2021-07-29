IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Stephanie Ruhle

Sec. Buttigieg on Senate infrastructure vote: 'This was a major, major hurdle that was cleared last night'

05:50

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg responds to Wednesday's Senate vote advancing the Biden-backed bipartisan infrastructure package and discusses the president's expected announcement to require federal workers get the Covid-19 vaccine or submit to testing. "We just saw 17 Republican senators stick their necks out alongside Democrats saying we've got to do this," he tells Stephanie Ruhle.July 29, 2021

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All