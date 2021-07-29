Sec. Buttigieg on Senate infrastructure vote: 'This was a major, major hurdle that was cleared last night'05:50
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg responds to Wednesday's Senate vote advancing the Biden-backed bipartisan infrastructure package and discusses the president's expected announcement to require federal workers get the Covid-19 vaccine or submit to testing. "We just saw 17 Republican senators stick their necks out alongside Democrats saying we've got to do this," he tells Stephanie Ruhle.