Schwartz on Valieva’s final skate: ‘One of the most tragic performances in ice skating history’

NBC News Correspondent Gadi Schwartz joined Chris Jansing to discuss breaking news out of the Beijing Olympics where Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva who has been in the middle of a doping scandal and was expected to take home the Gold, placed fourth after falling short in her final performance. “It was a crumbling of a 15 year old on the ice with the entire world watching,” Schwartz says. “Then leaving the ice in tears, her coaches words immediately afterwards seem to be of criticism.”Feb. 17, 2022